Fast Show star heads to Bristol next month

Arabelle Weir. Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR. Gaby Jerrard PR

Fast Show star Arabelle Weir brings her new show, Does My Mum Loom Big in This? to the South West next month.

The date at Bristol, the 1532 performing arts centre is part of her first UK tour, following a sell-out Edinburgh Finge run.

Does My Mum Loom Big in This? sees the TV comedy star recount stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Arabella Weir starred and wrote for The Fast Show, as well as her BBC2 series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Mum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter,

Weir performs at the 1532 performing arts centre, in Elton Road, at March 7, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £19, are available on 01172 591532 or online at www.chucklebusters.com