Griff Rhys Jones tour is All Over the Place, including the South West

Griff Rhys Jones Photo: Steve Ullathorne Steve Ullathorne

Renowned comedian Griff Rhys Jones brings his new stand-up show All Over The Place to the South West later this month.

Jones has a wealth of entertainment credits to his name, including Smith and Jones, Not the Nine O'Clock News and Three Men In a Boat.

He will present another evening of hilarious true stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

The date at the Redgrave Theatre promises an hour packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, Rhy Jones' travel experiences, the vicissitudes of elderly parenthood, and encounters with the 'great and the good' - including his brushes with Royalty.

Griff Rhys Jones will be at The Redgrave Theatre, in Percival Road, on September 19, at 8pm.

Tickets priced £20, are available from the box office on 01173 157800 or online by logging on to www.redgravetheatre.com