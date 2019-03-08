Advanced search

Griff Rhys Jones tour is All Over the Place, including the South West

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 September 2019

Griff Rhys Jones Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Griff Rhys Jones Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Steve Ullathorne

Renowned comedian Griff Rhys Jones brings his new stand-up show All Over The Place to the South West later this month.

Jones has a wealth of entertainment credits to his name, including Smith and Jones, Not the Nine O'Clock News and Three Men In a Boat.

He will present another evening of hilarious true stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

The date at the Redgrave Theatre promises an hour packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, Rhy Jones' travel experiences, the vicissitudes of elderly parenthood, and encounters with the 'great and the good' - including his brushes with Royalty.

Griff Rhys Jones will be at The Redgrave Theatre, in Percival Road, on September 19, at 8pm.

Tickets priced £20, are available from the box office on 01173 157800 or online by logging on to  www.redgravetheatre.com

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels reach play-offs

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Lympsham and Belvedere’s season has been ‘record breaking’ says Stuart Bruce

Lympsham and Belvedere outside the Lympsham Sports Club Pavilion Bar.

Griff Rhys Jones tour is All Over the Place, including the South West

Griff Rhys Jones Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Business behind innovative baby product earns national recognition

Matt Sparrow and Matt Dyson of Rockit.

Man charged with two burglaries and assault on emergency worker

Harding has been charged with committing burglaries at homes in Rosewood Avenue. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists