Advanced search

Tickets to be won for BBC star's sketch show in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:05 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 09 October 2019

John Finnemore's Flying Visit will take place at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

John Finnemore's Flying Visit will take place at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

www.jandacameras.co.uk

A top radio comedian will bring his acclaimed sketch show to Weston next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

BBC radio funny man John Finnemore will perform his Flying Visit production at The Playhouse, in High Street, on November 5 at 7.30pm.

With the help of guest starts from his popular Souvenir Programme, Finnemore will perform a series of never-before-seen sketches intertwined with some of his old favourites.

The show will also feature funny scenes from his other popular shows including Double Acts and Cabin Pressure, with the latter's Arthur Shappey due to make an appearance.

Tickets, priced £28, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see John Finnemore's Flying Visit on November 5 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to see John Finnemore's Flying Visit competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 17.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which BBC radio star will make a flying visit to Weston next month?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Ruthless’ Bartlett says ‘some players won’t be here on Saturday’ after Seagulls crash out of FA Cup

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston 1-4 Kingstonian: Seagulls FA Cup dream dead after disappointing defeat

Weston were defeated 4-1 by Kingstonian. Picture: Mark Atherton

Tickets to be won for BBC star’s sketch show in Weston

John Finnemore's Flying Visit will take place at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

RAF music concert at Winter Gardens

The musical concert will be held in the Winter Gardens later this month. Picture: Laurence Platfoot

Action plan agreed to retain trainee doctors at Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists