Tickets to be won for BBC star's sketch show in Weston

John Finnemore's Flying Visit will take place at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre www.jandacameras.co.uk

A top radio comedian will bring his acclaimed sketch show to Weston next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

BBC radio funny man John Finnemore will perform his Flying Visit production at The Playhouse, in High Street, on November 5 at 7.30pm.

With the help of guest starts from his popular Souvenir Programme, Finnemore will perform a series of never-before-seen sketches intertwined with some of his old favourites.

The show will also feature funny scenes from his other popular shows including Double Acts and Cabin Pressure, with the latter's Arthur Shappey due to make an appearance.

Tickets, priced £28, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

