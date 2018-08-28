Advanced search

I’m A Celebrity runner up set for debut comedy tour

PUBLISHED: 21:00 09 January 2019

Emily Atack will perform in Bridgwater next year. Picture: Tony Glynn

Archant

A comic actor will embark on her debut stand-up tour later this year.

Emily Atack will bring her Talk Thirty To Me show to Bridgwater’s McMillan Theatre, in Lower Bath Road, on May 9.

The show is a live memoir of anecdotes, impressions and tales of a comedy actor in her twenties.

She will unravel today’s world of scrolling through social media, slimming apps, and the never-ending search for the one.

Actress and singer Emily rose to stardom playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in Channel Four’s cult hit The Inbetweeners.

Her other TV work includes Almost Never, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, The Tracey Ullman Show and Birds Of A Feather.

Emily also finished in second place in last year’s ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

She finished runner-up to football manager Harry Redknapp.

Tickets, priced £20, are available at www.mcmillantheatre.com or on 01278 556677.

