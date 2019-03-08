Opinion

Nish Kumar pulls-no-punches at Bristol Comedy Garden

Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar, Lou Sanders and John Robins appeared at the big top for the thursday evening of Bristol Comedy Garden Picture: Bristol Comedy Garden Bristol Comedy Garden

Mash Report host Nish Kumar headlined a phenomenal night of comedy in the 'gender-neutral city of Remainistan', or Bristol as its more commonly known, on the second night (Thursday) of the Bristol Comedy Garden.

Packed into the sweltering big top pitched in Queens Square, the night opened with compere, John Robins reassuring everyone the flaps of the tent were indeed open and there was a single fan on the stage, which should cool two people in the front row,

Robins then got into several 'bantering situations' with the crowd, including a particularly 'tense bantering situation' while speaking to a research scientist who specialised in dementia and kept a vegetable garden in her spare time.

First on the bill was the brilliant Ivo Graham,

It's been a busy year for Graham. Not only has he got himself a new railcard, but he also became a father, all in the same week,

Though he thought it best to lead with the rail card.

An introspective Graham, took the crowd through the struggles of being a new father, including the ways he has managed to get through his morning routine a lot faster, the disapproval from his great-aunt at bringing a bastard into the world- something he's incredibly proud of, but like many of his recent decisions, she refers to as 'modern'.

But his biggest joy remained the railcard, as much as he loves his daughter, she doesn't get him a third off rail travel,

Endearing, self-aware and hilarious throughout Graham was an absolute delight and a fantastic opening act.

Next up was 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown regular Lou Sanders, who was recently finished a 'man ban' imposed by her healer to help her reset and stop her going out with skateboarders'.

Sanders, who gave up drinking because she was 'too much of a legend', gave out some helpful tips to the audience and some chat-up lines they could use at 'both work and their tribunal'.

Snarky, silly and incredibly funny throughout Sanders was a great warm up before the main event.

Finally Nish Kumar took to the stage and dropped bombs left, right, and centre.

The rage he feels at the state of the country, and the 'morons' in charge of it is palpable, he's out for blood, and didn't pull any punches.

It's clear Kumar is a comic at the zenith of his powers that has, like many reasonable people, simply had enough.

Brexit loomed large in his set, and no one was spared his ire, as he unleashed a hilarious tirade of bile aimed squarely at the people responsible for the countries sociopolitical suicide.

Kumar weighed in on the Tory leadership contest, and his worries after he realised he had angered both Dominic Raab, who Kumar called a racist on live TV, and Sajid Jaavid who Kumar introduced at a business awards ceremony held just after the Brexit vote, by saying Jaavid had helped ruin the country.

Kumar also recalled the time his father insisted on accompanying him to a taping of Question Time in case he had to fight Piers Morgan after Kumar quipped on twitter that Morgan was 'essentially what would happen if someone injected a gammon steak with white privilege.'

He also puzzled his way through how members of his own family could vote for Donald Trump, and why many British Asians voted leave. he concluded they must have integrated so well they had become racist.

Despite his frustrations, Kumar ended his blistering set with a call for communication, stating that the only way out of our current mess is to have awkward conversations with people we disagree with to try and find some common ground, and I have to say, he has a point.