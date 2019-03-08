Opinion

REVIEW: Stewart Lee closes Bristol Comedy Garden with hilarious set

Stewart Lee closed out Bristol comedy garden with John kearns (far left), Kiri Pritchard-McLean (left), Rosie Jones (right) and Desireee Burch (far right) Bristol Comedy Garden

Stewart Lee closed out The Bristol Comedy Garden on Sunday evening with a hilarious set, which had this cynical old critic crying with laughter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The night of superb comedy in Queen Square was hosted by New World Order regular, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who warmed up the crowd between each act by bantering with the crowds and taking explaining the trouble with having big boobs, her views on pretentious jam jar weddings and irritating gender reveal videos.

First of the main acts was Welcome To Night Vale's Desiree Burch, who regaled the audience with her dating struggles now she's hit her 40s.

She's found internet dating, which leads most men to being a disappointment when she finally meets them and she was aware her biological clock is ticking and it is now starting to sound like the last minute of a Mario Bros level.

Ultimately all she wants to do is meet a kind man, that maybe plays guitar, but waits till he's asked.

After creating a mystery bunker for the surviving 1980s celebrities who haven't been tried with some crime, she made one simple plea to the audience - if you have a girlfriend say so at the start of a conversation. She doesn't want to go through another 45 minute chat about the Legend Of Zelda before she finds out.

Next up was alternative comedian John Kerns, his act is hard to describe, but also hilarious.

Best described as a down and out Alan Bennett, who mixes odd short stories and one-liners to hilarious effect, topics included a trip to Italy, a failed joke about Michaleangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci's best picture of a man being measured for a suit, and his neighbour giving him a microwave possessed by the devil.

Then it was Rosie Jones' turn, the 71st most powerful lesbian in the country.

Jones spoke about how she likes being disabled because no one ever asks her to babysit.

Finally, Lee took to the stage and read his now infamous comment from a 2016 Observer editorial in which he claimed Theresa May was merely a palette cleanser to prepare the electorate for Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Lee, said he's had a tough time recently, after finishing 16 months touring his last show Content Provider, he went into hibernation on a bed of shredded bank notes.

Recently diagnosed with high blood pressure, Lee told the crowd if a doctors appointment in which a well-meaning nurse suggested he could join a chair based exercise group. An incensed Lee replied 'I literally stand up for a living'.

Feeling down, he decided to Google himself to find the Netflix description of his BAFTA-winning series Comedy Vehicle had mistakenly had the synopsis for Sharknado attached to it for two years.

Undeterred, Lee thought it best to see if he could turn the situation to his advantage and create a new form of shark-based comedy.

While looking into it, he emailed the Hippodrome to be told a show involving live sharks would fail even the most cursory of risk assessments, but this may change post Brexit.

Lee then thought he would instead explore the roots of Sharknado, only to find it had in fact started life as a short pulp novel written by Alan Bennett in the 1960s.

Miraculously, he tracked down a copy, finishing his set by reading an extract, before bringing the house down with a tear-inducing parody of one Britain's best loved playwrights.