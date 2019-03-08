Advanced search

Russell Kane to perform in South West

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 July 2019

Russell Kane.

Russell Kane.

An award-winning comedian will bring his latest tour to Bristol next month.

Russell Kane will perform at the Hippodrome, in St Augustines Parade, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter has appeared on BBC Three's Stupid Man, Smart Phone and is the host of Live At The Electric.

Russell's unique high energy stand-up has won him numerous awards and plaudits, including winner of the prestigious Edinburgh comedy awards for best show in 2010.

He went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh award and Melbourne comedy festival's Barry award in the same year.

Other TV appearances include BBC One's Live At The Apollo, ITV2's Celebrity Juice and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Now.

Tickets, priced £24.15, are available at www.atgtickets.com/bristol or from 08448 713012.

