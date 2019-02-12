Rising comedy star to perform in South West

Darren Harriott will perform at the Hen and Chicken. Picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

An up-and-coming comedian will perform in Bristol next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Harriott will perform at the Hen and Chicken, in North Street, on March 15 at 8.30pm.

He was nominated for best newcomer at last year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and will take his show, Visceral, across the UK in a month-long tour.

Not one to shy away from difficult topics, Darren tackles his childhood, his time in a gang during his school days and how life has changed for him with the expectations he puts on himself.

Visceral sees him make fun of his past, present and future.

Darren has appeared on the BBC Two show Live At The Apollo, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, BBC Radio Four’s Extra Stands Up and The Now Show.

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.henandchicken.com or on 01179 663143.