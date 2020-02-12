Award-winning Janey Godley at the Redgrave

Janey Godley. Archant

Janey Godley's Soup Pot Tour is coming to the Redgrave Theatre in Bristol on February 23, promising comedy stand-up like you've never seen before.

Hot from her recent appearances on BBC's Have I Got News for You and BBC Scotland's Breaking the News, Glasgow's very own Janey Godley has been performing award-winning comedy around the world for more than 20 years.

With more than 40 million hits online and 6,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, Janey has also embraced the worldwide web with her comic political voiceovers.

Now, she's excited to bring you her hilarious new show for 2020. Tell all the Sandras, Big Frank and the lassies fresh from Zumba to grab the soup pot and be ready for the Queen of Scottish Comedy.

Tickets, priced £17, are available from redgravetheatre.com