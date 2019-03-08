Opinion

REVIEW: Everyone found their Funny Bones for Above & Beyond

The comedians who took to the stage for Above & Beyond. Above & Beyond

An evening of feel-good comedy which covered every topic from periods to netball and Australians to Brexit was enjoyed by visitors to the Bristol Hippodrome last night (Sunday).

People were laughing out loud in the name of charity at the Funny Bones Comedy Night for Above & Beyond.

Popular TV comedian Nish Kumar led the comical line-up which covered a number of topics.

Concierge Mark Olver got the audience warmed up for the first act with his charismatic and brilliant showmanship.

Everyone saw the funny side as he quizzed two parents about who their favourite child was - while they sat right next to them - yielding an ongoing joke for the rest of the evening when the comedian was dumbfounded to actually get a straight answer.

Nish Kumar and Kiri Pritchard-McLean at the Funny Bones: Nish Kumar & Friends event for Above & Beyond. Picture: Above & Beyond Nish Kumar and Kiri Pritchard-McLean at the Funny Bones: Nish Kumar & Friends event for Above & Beyond. Picture: Above & Beyond

After some cheering practice it was on to the first act and what a way to start this charity gig!

Jake Lambert recounted his three biggest fears and moving in with his Australian girlfriend - something my boyfriend and I could relate to having just made a similar step ourselves.

This hilarious upcoming star had us and the rest of the audience in fits of laughter with his quick-thinking lines and off-the-cuff jokes.

He made way for Welsh man Morgan Rees who took his fair share of mocking for his hometown.

Using his background as a source of jokes made them all-to-relatable for some audience members, yielding yet more chuckles from the gathered comedy lovers.

Priya Hall then went through a list of terrible people, which everyone agreed with and could even name a few others who could be added on.

But for me it was Laura Lexx who stole the first half with her solution to the gender pay gap.

As a netballer myself, I found it incredibly realistic being separated into football and netball groups as a child of four.

Her pivoting had me laughing all the way through the interval and ready for the second half.

Louise Leigh and Jeremy Flynn brought about more home truths with their turn at the microphone before Kiri Pritchard-McLean told the audience why a full-length mirror and the word 'beautiful' have two very different meanings to her and her partner.

Gavin Osborn brought a new style of comedy to the Hippodrome.

Walking on the stage with his guitar in hand, Osborn told the tale of his son's encounter with a Hollywood celebrity, the need for the NHS and why sharing a bath with your loved one isn't really practical.

Then it was time for the main event to round off a brilliant evening.

Nish Kumar recalled his gig at a church and his likeness to Jesus Christ as well as his thoughts on Brexit.

His hilarious tirade of Prime Minister Theresa May and her potential successors had us laughing our way out the theatre and all the way home after a brilliant evening at the theatre, and all for a good cause.

Above & Beyond is the official charity for all hospitals within the University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust.

They fundraise to improve patient care in Bristol city centre and the wider community.