Advanced search

Hit comedy to be staged in the West Country

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 March 2020

Bo Poraj and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley

Bo Poraj and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley

Archant

An international hit comedy is coming to the South West this month.

Bo Poraj, Alex Gaumond, Louise Marwood and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers FoleyBo Poraj, Alex Gaumond, Louise Marwood and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley

What’s in a Name? will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath from March 23-28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The play features stars such as Simon from Inbetweeners Joe Thomas, Bo Poraj from Miranda and Emmerdale’s Louise Marwood.

The witty comedy, which has been performed in more than 30 countries around the world, captures an awkward moment during a family dinner where the three are joined by their childhood friends.

The meal is well-prepared, and the friends have the usual humorous exchanges, but a revelation changes everything.

Joe Thomas, Alex Gaumond and Bo Poraj in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers FoleyJoe Thomas, Alex Gaumond and Bo Poraj in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley

The masterpiece has been adapted by theatre director and writer Jeremy Sams from the award-winning French film Le Prenom.

Tickets, priced from £25.75, can be purchased from www.theatreroyal.org.uk or call Theatre Royal Bath box office on 01225 448844.

Most Read

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Most Read

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Winscombe choir set to appear on TV as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration

The choir during their St Patrick's Day performance.

Hit comedy to be staged in the West Country

Bo Poraj and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley

Weston Super Half marathon postponed due to coronavirus

Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Witness appeal after car collides with wall

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Cheddar.Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24