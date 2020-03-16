Hit comedy to be staged in the West Country

Bo Poraj and Joe Thomas in What's In A Name. Picture: Piers Foley Archant

An international hit comedy is coming to the South West this month.

What’s in a Name? will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath from March 23-28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The play features stars such as Simon from Inbetweeners Joe Thomas, Bo Poraj from Miranda and Emmerdale’s Louise Marwood.

The witty comedy, which has been performed in more than 30 countries around the world, captures an awkward moment during a family dinner where the three are joined by their childhood friends.

The meal is well-prepared, and the friends have the usual humorous exchanges, but a revelation changes everything.

The masterpiece has been adapted by theatre director and writer Jeremy Sams from the award-winning French film Le Prenom.

Tickets, priced from £25.75, can be purchased from www.theatreroyal.org.uk or call Theatre Royal Bath box office on 01225 448844.