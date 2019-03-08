Congresbury set for murder mystery night

Budding amateur detectives can take part in a night of whodunnit at a murder mystery this week.

Who Killed Katie Crewe? will be held at Cadbury House at Congresbury's DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, tomorrow (Friday) at 6.30pm.

The era for this particular night of dastardly deeds in the 19th century house is the 1960s, a time when The Beatles ruled the music world, England won the football World Cup and the Cold War was at its most tense.

At the same time Crewe's Carnival rides was the most successful travelling funfair in the South of England, but in among the glittering light of the dodgems, Waltzers and the sideshows, was much unrest.

Tickets, priced £39, include cocktails and canapés on arrival, a three-course dinner with coffee, fudge and disco until 1am.

They can be purchased by calling 01934 834343 or online at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/murder-mystery-night1