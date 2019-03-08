Advanced search

Stat-loving stand up Dave Gorman's latest show heads to Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 November 2019

Dave Gorman heads to Weson's Playhouse on November 14. Picture: Avalon UK

Dave Gorman heads to Weson's Playhouse on November 14. Picture: Avalon UK

Avalon UK

Statistics-loving stand-up comedian Dave Gorman is bringing his latest show, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint to Weston's Playhouse theatre, next month.

The critically-acclaimed host of Dave's Modern Life Is Goodish, and Dave Gorman: Terms and Conditions Apply returns with his first live show in five years.

Once again armed with his trusty laptop and projector screen, and love of deep-dive statistical analysis, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great Responsibility Point sees Gorman attempt to help the audience consider the parts of life they have probably never stopped to think about before, in a show which prove not all heroes wear capes, some just have great PowerPoint presentations.

Dave Gorman will be at the Playhouse theatre, in High Street, on November 14, at 7.30pm

Tickets, priced £30.50, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

