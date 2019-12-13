Keegan, choirs and slime: Five weekend things to do in Weston

Kevin Keegan managed Newcastle United twice in the 1990s and 2000s. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The official countdown to Christmas and new year has started.

So, we have picked the most seasonal and festive events for you in Weston this weekend.

- At the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, there will be an evening with former England footballer Kevin Keegan on Friday from 7pm. The football legend will be giving an insight into his formidable career on the night. Tickets, priced from £20, can be purchased from www.westonwintergardens.co.uk or 01934 411100

- On Saturday, Caprione Community Choir will be hosting a Christmas concert at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road, from 2.30pm.

The programme for the afternoon offers a range of seasonal musical works. Admission is free, and there will be a collection for Weston's foodbank. For more information, contact Peter Perrin on 01934 625788.

- There will also be a performance of A Christmas Carol by the Apollo Theatre Company, showing on Saturday at Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on Saturday.

The festive classic explores the life of Ebenezer Scrooge, the meanest man in London, who only cares about money and does not like Christmas. There will be a showing at 11am and 2pm on the day. Tickets, priced £1-12.50, can be purchased from www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

- Alternatively, you can head to the museum, in Burlington Street, where there will be a slime workshop on Saturday. There will be candy cane and Christmas tree slime for the young ones to get stuck into.

Sessions will be held at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Tickets, priced £5 are available from www.westonmuseum.org

- Eat:Weston is coming back this weekend. They will be having a Christmas food festival on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Festive favourites will be on sale at the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade.

There will also be drinks, selected craft and traditional entertainment present on the day.

For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org

