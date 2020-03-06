Advanced search

Frank Skinner to take Showbiz tour to Bath

PUBLISHED: 14:42 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 06 March 2020

Frank Skinner is performing at the Theatre Royal Bath.

Frank Skinner is performing at the Theatre Royal Bath.

Archant

Comedian Frank Skinner is set to take his critically-acclaimed stand-up show to the Theatre Royal Bath in May.

Following his sell-out West End run at the start of 2020, Frank Skinner is taking Showbiz back on the road with an additional 14 dates announced nationwide.

The newly announced tour dates come hot on the heels of Frank's sold-out 45-date national tour with Showbiz in 2019, as well as sold-out runs at London's Leicester Square Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe.

The comedian will be delighting audiences in Bath on May 3.

Frank said: "The more people like this show the more I want to do it. There were some places I didn't do on tour and some I did do that sold out extremely quickly. So now I'm refreshed, refuelled, and raring to get back out there."

Tickets, priced from £28.75, are available by calling 01225 448844 or by logging on to www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston chairman Land says he couldn’t have expected the club’s success this year

Weston have three games in hand over Barnstaple and Oakhampton. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Weston coach Bartlett left disappointed with Blackfield & Langley postponement

Weston in action during their last league game at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston’s walking footballers welcome Bryan back after battle with prostate cancer

Weston walking footballers welcome back Bryan Sheridan to training after beating Cancer.

Hornets dig deep in Devon to beat Crediton ahead of South West One title clash

Hornets vs Crediton, Joe Gadd breaking through to score for Hornets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Five things to do this weekend in Weston

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time.
Drive 24