Frank Skinner to take Showbiz tour to Bath

Frank Skinner is performing at the Theatre Royal Bath. Archant

Comedian Frank Skinner is set to take his critically-acclaimed stand-up show to the Theatre Royal Bath in May.

Following his sell-out West End run at the start of 2020, Frank Skinner is taking Showbiz back on the road with an additional 14 dates announced nationwide.

The newly announced tour dates come hot on the heels of Frank's sold-out 45-date national tour with Showbiz in 2019, as well as sold-out runs at London's Leicester Square Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe.

The comedian will be delighting audiences in Bath on May 3.

Frank said: "The more people like this show the more I want to do it. There were some places I didn't do on tour and some I did do that sold out extremely quickly. So now I'm refreshed, refuelled, and raring to get back out there."

Tickets, priced from £28.75, are available by calling 01225 448844 or by logging on to www.theatreroyal.org.uk