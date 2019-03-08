Advanced search

Glenn Wool: Wools Gold II - The Iron Pirate Review

PUBLISHED: 12:50 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 13 March 2019

Glenn Wool Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR

Glenn Wool Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR

Gaby Jerrard PR

The biggest compliment you can pay a comic is that by the end of their set, you hurt – your face, your sides, your gut – after Canadian-comedian Glenn Wool had finished taking us through some of his greatest hits, or Wool’s Gold, at Bristol’s Wardrobe Theatre on Sunday night, I was considering taking the next day off work with severe face ache, and possibly ruptured sides.

Half of Wool’s magic lies in his perfect comic-timing and delivery; a combination of stoner drawl and fire-brand Southern preacher which snaps back and forth at almost a drop of a hat.

The other is in his ability to take a joke and then push it to the darkest place he possibly can.

The intimate show opened with a member of the audience moving to an empty row of seats by the side of the stage which then led to Wool holding a snap ‘referendum’ on whether he should move back to his original seat.

He then launched into a skit about how Britain is the Isle of Wight of Europe – It would probably be for the best if we stopped the ferries and let it drift off, and, as someone who grew up on that retirement home with a moat, I couldn’t agree more.

Other highlights included Wool talking about his love of swans, editing history so his 27-year-old girlfriend believed Axl Rose died after Appetite For Destruction was released, as well as the joys of getting a divorce and the misery of the last year of the relationship proceeding it, as he explained: “I moved to England to marry the perfect women, I divorced the worst.”

Wool was at his best though when spinning a great yarn, and regaled the audience with the time he was invited to present a Kerrang! award and managed to offend a room full of heavy metal bands and goths with a juvenile joke about former Lost Prophets frontman Ian Watkins.

“Have you ever offended a goth?” He said. “They look like a vampire being hit with sunlight.”

Finishing out the show with a plea for common sense, and for people to engage in some basic humanity, Glenn closed by praising the British’s ability to crack a joke even during a crisis,

Wool said:“ I don’t need to worry, I’m moving back to Canada untill you fix the country, but you guys need to keep drinking, cracking jokes, and laughing because in two weeks you’re really going to need it”.

He may have a point.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Fire breaks out on Grand Pier go-karts

The Grand Pier will reopen tomorrow as normal.

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Fire breaks out on Grand Pier go-karts

The Grand Pier will reopen tomorrow as normal.

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Registration is open for the hospice’s flagship Mendip Challenge event

Weston Hospicecare Mendip Challenge. Walkers on the climb up from Kingswood towards Crook Peak.

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Glenn Wool: Wools Gold II - The Iron Pirate Review

Glenn Wool Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR

Motorsport: Weston’s Burns back on the start line

Weston's Will Burns (pic Jakob Ebrey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists