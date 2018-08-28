Advanced search

Cult comedian Glenn Wool heading to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2019

Glenn Wool Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR

Award-winning cult Canadian comedian Glenn Wool will be heading to Bristol’s Wardrobe Theatre, with his new greatest hits show Wool’s Gold II (The Iron Pirate), in the spring.

Now comfortably in his forties, comedian and new dad Wool delves into his back catalogue of material spanning 25 years to perform some of his most subversive routines in this intelligent comedy best-of.

Does he still agree with his early points of view or has he finally grown up?

Glenn began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995.

He moved to London in 1998 and quickly established himself in the capital’s busy comedy circuit, as well as making appearances on telvision shows including Russell Howard’s Good News, and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Glenn Wool will be at the Wardrobe Theatre, at 8pm, on March 10.

Tickets priced £14 are available from 0117 902 0344 or online  at www.thewardrobetheatre.com

