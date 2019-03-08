Hal Cruttenden heads to Bristol next week

Hal Cruttenden picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

Critically-acclaimed comedian Hal Cruttenden will be bringing his latest show Chubster to Bristol’s Anson Rooms this week.

Touchingly, Hal asked his teenage daughters what title would best sum him up, they said ‘chubster’.

Hal is now back on the 5:2 diet and on tour with a new show which touches on his usual gripes about being a middle-aged, middle-class father of fat-shaming teenagers, but also his struggles with IQ tests, political zealots and the never-ending trauma of supporting the England rugby team.

Cruttenden said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road.

“I’m not actually that sociable naturally but I love chatting to my comedy fans because we’ve immediately got something in common, we both love me.”

Hal Cruttenden will be at the Anson Rooms, in Queens Road, at 8pm on Saturday night.

Tickets, priced £20, are available on 01173 318663 or at www.bristolsu.org.uk