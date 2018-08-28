WIN: Tickets to see Hancock’s Half Hour at the Blakehay Theatre

Tony Hancock first broadcasted Hancock’s Half Hour in 1954. Picture: Jasmine Griffiths Archant

A classic television and radio comedy will be revived as a theatrical production in Weston next month, and Mercury readers will win tickets.

Hancock’s Half Hour was a 1950s sitcom starring Tony Hancock, a much-loved comedian and actor, who played an exaggerated and improvished version of himself on screen.

His character Anthony Aloysius St John Hancock was portrayed as a laughable snob living beyond his means in a South London railway cutting.

During its five-year run on BBC radio, Hancock’s Half Hour gained a devoted following which lead to a television adaptation in 1960.

Almost 60 years on, Hancock’s Half Hour has been reimagined as a theatrical production by producer and director Tim Astley.

Astley, who wanted to create a ‘unique experience for fans both old and new’, will bring the production to Weston’s Blakehay Theatre on February 19.

He said: “Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the greatest comedy shows of all time and it is an honour to be able to bring it to the stage.

“We are so used to sitcoms as a part of the comedy landscape these days that it is hard to imagine a time without them and to appreciate just how ground-breaking the show was when it came along in 1954.

“Tony Hancock’s genius ‘put-upon’ persona had such an influence on so many great comedy characters from Basil Fawlty to David Brent and it cannot be underestimated quite how much he helped shape comedy as we know it today.”

The show will star Dead Ringers impresionist James Hern as Hancock and Around The Horne’s Colin Elmer reprising the role originally played by Kenneth Williams.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay Theatre to offer one readers a pair of tickets to see Hancock’s Half Hour between February 19-21.

