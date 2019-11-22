WIN: Tickets to Instant Wit! at Weston's Tropicana

Instant Wit! will be performed at the Tropicana. Archant

A quick-fire comedy improvisation show is coming to Weston this week, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the show.

Instant Wit! will be performed at the Tropicana on Thursday at 7pm.

The show will be packed full of sketches, gags, songs, surreal situations, flying packets of instant whip and prizes.

Completely improvised and directed by the audience, the show is highly addictive, interactive, engaging and is suitable for people aged 12 and over.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Wednesday.

