Pub landlord Al Murray returns to Bath in October

PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 21 July 2019

Prepare to 'hail to the ale' as pub landlord Al Murray returns to Bristol's Theatre Royal with his new show Landlord of Hope and Glory, this October.

With the world in chaos and the nation divided more so than ever before, the 'beautiful British people' need answers, step forward pub landlord Murray, who claims he has them all.

An award-winning writer and stand-up, Murray has won a Perrier Award and secured several Olivier Award nominations for his sell-out West End runs.

Murray also famously ran against Nigel Farage in the 2015 general election on behalf of the fictitious FKUP party.

He won just 318 votes, coming in sixth, despite standing on a 'super-patriotic' manifesto.

Murray performs at Theatre Royal, in Saw Close, on October 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £31.25, are available from the box office on 01225 448844, or online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

