Popular comic set for Weston gig

Jack Dee. Picture: Aemen Sukkar Archant

A hugely popular comedian who has not toured in more than half a decade will perform on a Weston stage this autumn.

Jack Dee will take to the stage at The Playhouse, in High Street, on October 12 at 8pm.

The notoriously grumpy stand-up has been entertaining audiences for many years with his dour assessment of the world.

Dee has starred in a series of popular shows including Live At The Apollo, Lead Balloon and Sorry I Haven't A Clue, making him one of Britain's most popular comedians.

His failure to muster any enthusiasm about anything and persistent moaning always prove a hit with fans, who adore his satire and critical assessment of current affairs.

Fans should not waste this chance to see Dee entertain in Weston - he has not been on tour for six years.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk