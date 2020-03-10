Advanced search

Irish comedican to bring new show to Weston this autumn

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 March 2020

Jason Byrne is coming to Weston this autumn

Jason Byrne is coming to Weston this autumn

Archant

A famous Irish comedian is making a return to Weston this autumn.

Jason Byrne will be performing his new live show Audience Precipitation at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade.

Byrne, known for his unscripted and improvised live shows, will be connecting with the audience in a way no other comedian can, and some people will be even invited to the stage.

Audience Precipitation has been reviewed as a 'must-see show, with a light drizzle of audience participation' and 'unmissable'.

Byrne has performed in a range of television shows including Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Show, The Jason Byrne Show, Don't Say It Bring It and Wild Things.

He will be taking his new show across the country.

Byrne will be in Weston on September 26 from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £21.85, are available to purchase from www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

