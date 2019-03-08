Opinion

Master of daftness John-Luke Roberts slays at Bristol Improv

John Luke Roberts Picture: Natasha Pszenicki NATASHA-PSZENICKI

John-Luke Roberts understands the power of a good joke, he also understands how dangerous they can be 'his uncle once got caught in a joke'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As he explains in the opening of his latest show, After Me Comes The Flood (But In French) Drip Splosh Splash Drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP, jokes are an unwelcome surprise, and so to save the audience from any kind of nasty shock he has decided to give them the punch lines first.

Bounding onto the stage deep in the bowels of the Bristol Improv Theatre dressed in a salmon pink suit and wearing a felt crown on Saturday night, the master of the daft arts launched into another hour of carefully crafted and expertly executed nonsense.

As I said when I saw Roberts earlier this year in Bath, it's hard to describe how he operates as a performer, the man is a tornado of witty one liners, and ludicrous asides, and fourth wall breaking improv, that has to be seen to understood.

He's sort of a one man sketch comedy troop, channelling the spirts of Graham Chapman and Spike Milligan, but you know, alone.

Though there's not a single prop on stage. Roberts successfully draws you into his wonderfully wacky world where Nietchre has a tawdry love affair with the abyss, and the abyss has one with him, Roberts struggles through a difficult relationship with a passive-aggressive Oompa Loompa, and a trio of Pythonesque witches send up the Two Ronnies in a skit which sees him in a marvellous skit which sees him ducking and diving about the stage, approximating their three heights and explaining their hierarchy.

The highlight however came when Roberts tells a knock-knock joke which quickly twists into something more akin to an episode of Tales Of The Unexpected than a bog standard call and answer.

Not all the references hit quite so well including a mention of the cult horror movie Teeth, which then saw Roberts briefly muse on whether he should hand out sheets with all the relevant references on it.

Its a show rife with call-backs and apparent non-sequiturs that demands the audience keep up, and is all the better for it.

Though the finale doesn't quite gel as well as last years Spice Girls tribute, the highs are still very high, and there's still plenty of laughs to be had.

After Me Comes The Flood (But In French) Drip Splosh Splash Drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP, heads to the Rondo Theatre in Bath, on January 25.

Tickets priced £10, are available on 03336 663366 or at www.ticketsource.co.uk