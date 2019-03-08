John-Luke Roberts returns to Bristol with another hour of daft comedy

John Luke Roberts Picture: Natasha Pszenicki NATASHA-PSZENICKI

Critically-acclaimed idiotic comedian John-Luke Roberts returns to the South West this week with an hour of extraordinary daft jokes.

Roberts latest ridiculously long named show, After Me Comes the Flood (But In French) Drip Splosh Splash Frip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!!, features more madcap tom foolery from the absurd comic, including jokes about staring into the Nietzschean void, the stupid decisions of kings, and how Pinocchio can save the world.

The Mercury called Robert's last show All I Wanna Do Is [FX: GUNSHOTS] with a [FX: GUN RELOADING] and a [FX: CASH REGISTER] and Perform Some Comedy 'absurd nonsense of the highest order, utterly barking and absolutely brilliant'.

John-Luke Roberts will be at the Improv theatre, in Bristol, on Saturday at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £12.50, are available at www.chucklebusters.com