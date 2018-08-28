Advanced search

Julian Clary to perform in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 December 2018

Julian Clary will perform at Weston's Playhouse next year.

Julian Clary will perform at Weston's Playhouse next year.

Archant

Comedian Julian Clary has announced a Weston stop on his UK tour.

Famous for his camp humour, Julian will take to the stage of Weston’s Playhouse in May with his new show Born To Mince.

Julian promises to bare his soul while giving audiences a preview of his memoir A Night At The Lubricant and murdering some well-known songs along the way.

Following his title role in the London Palladium’s Olivier award-winning Dick Whittington in 2017, Julian will embark on a full nationwide tour next spring which will see him travel the length and breadth of the country.

Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am.

“It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them!”

Julian Clary will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Most Read

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

Audi car recovered from lake after police find it submerged

The Audi was recovered on Thursday morning. Picture: ASPolice Sedgemoor

Most Read

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Serious concerns’ raised by inspector as fire service is slated again in damning report

Mick Crennell

Review of top-up funding for pupils with special needs

A consultation is being carried out to ensure top-up funding is supporting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Picture: SimmiSimons

Julian Clary to perform in Weston

Julian Clary will perform at Weston's Playhouse next year.

Football club raises moneywith three-mile dribble

The club raised money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust. Picture: Marta Dance

Weston’s first vegan B&B opens its doors on the seafront

Weston's first vegan bed and breakfast has opened on Clevedon Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists