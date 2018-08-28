Julian Clary to perform in Weston

Julian Clary will perform at Weston's Playhouse next year. Archant

Comedian Julian Clary has announced a Weston stop on his UK tour.

Famous for his camp humour, Julian will take to the stage of Weston’s Playhouse in May with his new show Born To Mince.

Julian promises to bare his soul while giving audiences a preview of his memoir A Night At The Lubricant and murdering some well-known songs along the way.

Following his title role in the London Palladium’s Olivier award-winning Dick Whittington in 2017, Julian will embark on a full nationwide tour next spring which will see him travel the length and breadth of the country.

Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am.

“It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them!”

Julian Clary will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk