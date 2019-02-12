Advanced search

Characeter comedian Kieran Hodgson debates Brexit in latest show

PUBLISHED: 21:00 04 March 2019

Kieran Hodgson credit: Gaby Jerrard PR

Kieran Hodgson credit: Gaby Jerrard PR

Gaby Jerrard PR

Award-winning character comedian Kieran Hodgson will be heading to Bristol’s 1532 Performing Arts Centre on Saturday.

Hodgson’s new show 75 explores how politics can rip apart even the closest and most loving of relationships and tells the hilarious story of Kieran’s attempts to reunite with his mother after being driven apart by Brexit.

Kieran interweaves a tale of two intimate relationships, and a quest for understanding in a story of passion, betrayal and the EU.

He overestimates his intellectual abilities, attempts to describe Europe’s often complicated voting systems and a gallery of historical figures including former British Prime Ministers Ted Heath, Margaret Thatcher, and Harold Wilson.

Kieran Hodgson will be at the 1532 Performing Arts Centre, in Elton Road, on Saturday at 8pm.

Tickets priced £12, are available on 01172 591532 or online at www.1532bristol.co.uk

