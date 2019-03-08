Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Award-winning Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will be bringing her latest smash-hit show – Victim Complex – to Bristol’s 1532 performing Arts Centre in May.

You might have seen Kiri on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store or The Russell Howard Hour, or heard her on The Now Show. She has also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won two Chortle Awards.

But you might have no idea who she is, and that’s fine, too.

What you should know is, she’s very quietly been going mad for a few years and, to borrow a phrase from Uma Thurman, she’s been waiting to feel less angry.

So, it’s time to talk about victims, love and lies.

You might not believe her, but she’s used to that.

Pritchard-Mclean will be performing at the 1532 Performing Arts Centre, in Elton Road, on May 2, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available on 01172 591532 or online at www.1532bristol.co.uk