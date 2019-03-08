Comedy-horror podcast Last Podcast On The Left heads to Bristol church

New York-based comedy podcast and live show Last Podcast on the Left are stopping off in Bristol as part of their Back in the Habit World Tour.

Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror over their ongoing 350-episode run.

Together, hosts Ben Kissel (Roundtable of Gentlemen), Henry Zebrowski (Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Wolf of Wall Street), Marcus Parks (Cave Comedy Radio Hosts and Abe Lincoln’s Top Hat) cover an array of rather dark subjects, ranging from death cults, serial killers, and werewolves to massacres, famous hauntings and the history of war crimes, among other things.

No topic is taboo as the trio dare to stare into the abyss and mock the darker side of the human condition.

Last Podcast on the Left is to perform at St George’s Church, in Great George Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £27.50-£99.50 are available on 0845 40 24 001 or www.stgeorgesbristol.co.uk