Comedian and journalist to bring tour to Bristol

Comedian and journalist Mark Thomas will be performing in Bristol. Picture: Steve Ullathorn Steve Ullathorn

Comedian and journalist Mark Thomas will bring his stand-up comedy tour to Bristol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark, who is also a presenter and political satirist, is set to perform his Check Up: Our NHS At 70 show in the city next month.

His material focuses on the National Health Service and the show is based on series of interviews he has held with the industry’s leading experts.

Throughout the performance Mark will explore the situation the service is in and what is going wrong with it, including asking the question of how it can be put right.

Mark won a Scotsman Fringe First Award last August and went on to perform his Showtime From The Frontline performance at London’s Arcola Theatre.

The show will take place at Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres, in Raleigh Road, on February 6-8 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £17, are available online at www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com