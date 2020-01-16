Advanced search

Mark Thomas to perform stand-up show in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 January 2020

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Steve Ullathorne

Comedian and political satirist Mark Thomas is set to bring his latest stand-up show, 50 Things About Us, to the Tobacco Factory in Bristol this month.

Mark's trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and incredibly well researched material all combine to create a hilarious and thought-provoking show on 'how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland some of us call the United Kingdom'.

The comic will pick through myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land.

He asks, 'who do we think we are?' It explores the subjects of money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and rich people in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary History Channel.

The show will be staged on January 24 and 25. For tickets, call the box office on 0117 902 0060 or visit www.tobaccofactory.com

