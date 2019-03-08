Advanced search

Popular comedian returns to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2019

Mark Watson will perform two shows in the South West next year.

Mark Watson will perform two shows in the South West next year.

Patrick Balls Photography

One of the UK's most popular comedians is heading to Bristol with his new show about empathy.

Mark Watson: The Infinite Show is inspired by the shocking state of the world and the comedian's desire to do something about it.

Watson tears into his topic with his notoriously high joke and rant-per-minute rate.

Last year, the critically-acclaimed comedian wrote songs, hurled coconuts and begged piggy-backs as part of Dave's Taskmaster TV game show.

He also lost almost three stone and faced a lifelong phobia during a stint on Channel 4's The Island with Bear Grylls

He can regularly be seen on panel shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You.

Mark Watson is performing at the Bristol Old Vic on November 3.

Tickets, priced £20, are available at www.bristololdvic.org.uk or on 01179 877877.

