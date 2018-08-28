Advanced search

Edinburgh Festival-nominated comedian to perform in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 January 2019

Olga Koch will perform at the Tobacco Factory in Bristol later this month.

An Edinburgh Festival-nominated comedian will perform an autobiographical show in Bristol later in the month.

Olga Koch will head to the Tobacco Factory in Raleigh Street after a sell-out summer spent at this year’s Fringe, where she was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award.

In her new show Fight, Russian-born Olga tells the story of the most surreal year of her life, which began when her father was detained at the Russian border in 2014.

With nothing but an overhead projector, Olga recounts this absurd, real-life spy thriller with dry wit and a unique comic voice.

Described as ‘The Princess Diaries meets Vice’, Fight brings together the personal and the political in this fast-paced show, which will be touring the UK from January.

Olga Koch will perform at the Tobacco Factory in Raleigh Street, Bristol at 8pm on January 30.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.tickettext.co.uk/olga-koch-tour

