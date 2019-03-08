Advanced search

Phil Wang brings new show to South West

PUBLISHED: 21:00 28 August 2019

Phil Wang. Picture: Avalon UK

Phil Wang. Picture: Avalon UK

Avalon UK

Award-winning comedian Phil Wang is set to bring his latest stand-up show Philly Philly Wang Wang to the South West next year.

The date at Bristol's Old Vic is part of a nationwide tour following Wangs sold out run of shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Philly Philly Wang Wang sees the former Taskmaster contestant and panel show regular explore morality and contemplate the modern sense of self.

Wang has used his outsider perspective to dissect the increasingly binary debates dividing Britain in a new BBC Radio 4 stand-up show, Wangsplaining.

Wang will be at The Old Vic, in King Street, on February 2, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available on 08448 717628 or online at www.philwang.com

Most Read

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Most Read

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Family to join Moonlight Beach Walk to thank ‘amazing’ hospice staff

Beverley and Pete Merchant, with daughters Gemma and Kelly.

T20: Finch fireworks dent Somerset hopes

Aaron Finch hits out for Surrey during the Vitality Blast T20 (pic John Walton/PA)

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Phil Wang brings new show to South West

Phil Wang. Picture: Avalon UK

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists