Phil Wang brings new show to South West

Phil Wang. Picture: Avalon UK Avalon UK

Award-winning comedian Phil Wang is set to bring his latest stand-up show Philly Philly Wang Wang to the South West next year.

The date at Bristol's Old Vic is part of a nationwide tour following Wangs sold out run of shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Philly Philly Wang Wang sees the former Taskmaster contestant and panel show regular explore morality and contemplate the modern sense of self.

Wang has used his outsider perspective to dissect the increasingly binary debates dividing Britain in a new BBC Radio 4 stand-up show, Wangsplaining.

Wang will be at The Old Vic, in King Street, on February 2, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available on 08448 717628 or online at www.philwang.com