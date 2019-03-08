Comedian Rhys James to perform in Bristol

Rhys James. Archant

Comedian Rhys James is taking his Snitch tour to the Wardobe Theatre in Bristol next year.

The star of Mock The Week and Comedy Central at The Comedy Store Central is performing in the city venue from February 21-22.

James is an accomplished comedian and writer and is frequently seen on BBC2's Mock The Week, as well as appearing on Roast Battle, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, Radio 4's The News Quiz and his own 30 minute Comedy Central special as part of Soho Theatre Live.

He has performed four solo shows at the Edinburgh fringe to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim, earning his show 'Forgives' a spot in British Comedy Guide's 'Best Reviewed Shows of the Fringe' list.

His first Radio 4 series, Rhys James is… was met with great praise and his new radio 4 series Polars is recording in autumn.

Tickets, priced £13, are available from www.thewardrobetheatre.com or 01179 020344.