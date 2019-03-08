Advanced search

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 August 2019

Award-winning stand-up and Catastrophe star, Rob Delaney will be performing a warm up show for his upcoming Amazon Prime special at an intimate Bristol Venue.

In 2016, Delaney was nominated for a Primetime Emmy alongside Catastrophe co-creator, Sharon Horgan, for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

In 2018, critically-acclaimed show Catastrophe was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Scripted Comedy and in 2016 won the BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Comedy Writing.

In 2018, Delaney starred as fan-favourite Peter W in hugely-popular superhero film Deadpool 2, the newest member of X-Force who has no powers but just responded to an ad.

Rob Delaney will be at the Tobacco Factory Theatre, in Raleigh Road, on September 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for this show, priced £21, are available on 01179 020344 or online by logging on to www.tobaccofactory theatres.com

