Ross Noble announces 2020 tour

Award-winning comedian Ross Noble has announced his spring 2020 tour, which includes a date for the South West.

Following the success of his El Hablador tour last year, Ross will return to the stage with his show Humournoid between April and May at various UK venues.

Ross is known for his appearance on television programmes, including BBC One's QI and Have I Got News For You and BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute panel game show.

Ross was voted the 10th-greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups list back in 2007 and he recently presented his magazine show on BBC Radio 4, Britain In Bits last year.

Humournoid will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade, on May 18, 2020.

Tickets, priced £30.15, are available at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call the box office on 08448 713012.