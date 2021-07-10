Russell Howard reschedules home-town Hippodrome shows

Russel Howard. Picture: Avalon UK Archant

Russell Howard has announced new dates for a string of home-coming shows at Bristol’s Hippodome theatre which had to postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol-born Howard, will return to the St Augustine’s Parade theatre with his latest show Respite, for seven shows from July 5, next year.

Howard’s 2017 sell-out international tour, Round the World, saw him break the record for the biggest English speaking stand-up show in China and play a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, overtaking the record of eight in a row jointly held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow, and culminated with the global release of Netflix Special Recalibrate.

Howard will be at the Hippodrome from July 5 to July 10, 2021 at 7.30pm, and at 2.30pm on July 10.

Tickets priced, £40.40 are available by calling 08448 713012 or logging on to www.atgtickets.com