Irish comedian to perform stand-up at Tropicana

Jason Byrne will be appearing in Weston-super-Mare on October 18. n/a

An Irish comedian will entertain a Weston audience later this year.

North Somerset Council has announced Jason Byrne will be appearing at the Tropicana.

Byrne, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and The Royal Variety Show, will visit the seaside in October.

Venue co-ordinator Jo Cridge-Drinkwater said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Jason Byrne to our venue in October.

“The weekend of the 18-20 October is shaping up to be a great time to visit Weston-with the RHL Beach Race also taking place just outside the venue.”

Byrne, who is a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, will be at the Tropicana on October 18. It will start at 8pm.

The show is only open to people aged 14 and over.

Tickets, priced £19.50 plus £1 booking fee, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk