Comedy festival acts announced

Nish Kumar will host the fifth Wells Comedy Festival. Picture: Ben Williams Archant

A host of comics will descend on England’s smallest city for a weekend of guaranteed laughs.

The Wells Comedy Festival, returns this summer and organisers have announced the first batch of shows for this year’s Somerset shindig.

Dozens of events will take place in six venues across the city from May 24-26.

Performers across the three-day festival include Nish Kumar, who will also host the festival, Mark Watson, Phil Wang, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long, Shappi Khorsandi and I, Daniel Blake actor Dave Johns.

Ben Williams, founder and producer of the festival, said: “We’ve been working hard to bring the best comedians in the country to Somerset, and we’re chuffed with the line-up so far.”

Tickets, priced up to £20, are available at www.wellscomfest.com