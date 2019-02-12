Advanced search

Comedy festival acts announced

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 February 2019

Nish Kumar will host the fifth Wells Comedy Festival. Picture: Ben Williams

Nish Kumar will host the fifth Wells Comedy Festival. Picture: Ben Williams

Archant

A host of comics will descend on England’s smallest city for a weekend of guaranteed laughs.

The Wells Comedy Festival, returns this summer and organisers have announced the first batch of shows for this year’s Somerset shindig.

Dozens of events will take place in six venues across the city from May 24-26.

Performers across the three-day festival include Nish Kumar, who will also host the festival, Mark Watson, Phil Wang, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long, Shappi Khorsandi and I, Daniel Blake actor Dave Johns.

Ben Williams, founder and producer of the festival, said: “We’ve been working hard to bring the best comedians in the country to Somerset, and we’re chuffed with the line-up so far.”

Tickets, priced up to £20, are available at www.wellscomfest.com

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill B in seventh heaven after latest triumph takes promotion push to the wire

Uphill under-12s and under-16s took on Clevedon recently

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Sedgemoor budget includes council tax shake-up

There have been reports of a council tax scam in Sedgemoor.

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists