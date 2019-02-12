Advanced search

Comedy festival to return to Wells

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 March 2019

Nish Kumar will host the fifth Wells Comedy Festival. Picture: Ben Williams

Nish Kumar will host the fifth Wells Comedy Festival. Picture: Ben Williams

Archant

A comedy festival will be returning to a Somerset city for its fifth outing this summer.

The Wells Comedy Festival returns for a weekend of laughs in May and organisers have announced the first batch of shows for this year’s Somerset shindig.

Dozens of events will take place in six venues across the city from May 24-26.

Performers across the three-day festival include Nish Kumar, who will also host the festival, Jamali Maddix, Mark Watson, Phil Wang, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long, Shappi Khorsandi and I, Daniel Blake actor Dave Johns.

Ben Williams, founder and producer of the festival, is pleased with the list of confirmed acts.

He said: “We’ve been working hard to bring the best comedians in the country to Somerset, and we’re chuffed with the line-up so far.”

Tickets, priced free or up to £20, are available at www.wellscomfest.com

