Top TV comedian to perform at The Playhouse in Weston

The hugely funny Reginald D Hunter is heading to Weston. Archant

A well-known American comedian will perform on a Weston-super-Mare stage this spring, celebrating two decades of touring the UK circuit.

Reginald D Hunter will perform for what is sure to be a capacity crowd at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 12 at 8pm.

The stand-up is best known for his blunt style which sees him never shy away from touchy subjects.

Hunter, from Georgia, has appeared in a long list of revered television shows since moving to Britain 20 years ago.

The 49-year-old regularly makes people laugh on programmes like QI, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Hunter’s stand-up shows seldom fail to earn rave reviews from prominent comedy critics, who often praise him for his brutally honest assessments of society and its struggles.

Tickets, priced £23-25, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk