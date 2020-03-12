Win

WIN: Tickets to an evening with Clinton Baptiste at Weston's Tropicana

Clinton Baptiste will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Tropicana Archant

A comic medium will bring a night of satirical clairvoyance to Weston.

Clinton Baptiste: The Paranormalist Returns will come to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on March 28 at 7.30pm.

The paranormal parody sensation will take the audience on a hilarious yet touching journey through Baptiste's life and beyond the celestial curtains.

Baptiste is the hapless clairvoyant, medium and psychic from Peter Kay's smash-hit Channel Four show Phoenix Nights and is played by Alex Lowe.

Now, some 18 years after the show aired, he returns to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.

Lowe reprised the role for a six-part podcast series in 2018.

On the night, Baptiste will give readings to the audience, offering advice from beyond the grave.

He will predict your future, tell you about your past and all manner of spooky stuff.

He also takes the audience through his demise and his comeback and he will attempt to pass over to The Other Side and return with the answer.

Tickets, priced £18, are available from 01934 626982 or at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

Speaking about the character, Peter Kay said: 'Hundreds of years ago, when man walked the planet, he had no real means of communication.

'In time, man developed a phenomena which has never been fully understood by the psychic community.

'This phenomena is Clinton Baptiste.'

The Mercury has teamed up with The Tropicana to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 19.

Alternatively, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to: Clinton Baptiste competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

