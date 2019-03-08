Comedian Jason Byrne announces 2019 tour

Jason Byrne will be appearing in Weston-super-Mare on October 18.Picture: Neil Reading PR n/a

Comedian Jason Byrne will bring his Wrecked But Ready 2019 show to a Weston venue later this year.

Byrne has toured the comedy circuit for 23 years and is known for his appearances on BBC One's Live At The Apollo, ITV One's The Royal Variety Show and Sky's Wild Things.

He will bring 31 'unpredictable nights of madness' across the country, including to Exmouth, Southport, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Jason Byrne is an Irish comedian who started his stand-up profession in the 1990s.

He was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award in 1998 and won the Forth One Fringe Award in 2004 at the Edinburgh Festival.

Wrecked But Ready will be performed at Weston's Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on October 18 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £21.85, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk or call the box office on 01934 626982.