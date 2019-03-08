Advanced search

Win tickets to Basile's Bristol show

PUBLISHED: 12:54 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 26 September 2019

Basile. Picture: Cheeky Boy

Greek-American stand up comedian Basile is bringing his latest show The Greek Spice Boy Cometh to Bristol next week and readers could win tickets to see the show.

The Emmy award nominated comic said his latest show is 'Anglo meets Greek-Cypriot like feta sprinkled on fish and chips'.

Basile will be at The Anson Rooms, in Queens Road, on October 3, at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £32-52, are available online at www.bristolsu.org.uk or by calling 01173 318647.

The Times has teamed up with to offer one lucky reader a pair of VIP silver tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by Monday,

or alternitively send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, BS23 1LW. Or, enter at www.northsomersettimes.co.uk by 10am on Monday.

