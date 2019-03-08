Advanced search

Win tickets to see Nish Kumar and friends in charity gig

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 May 2019

Nish Kumar is performing at the Bristol Hippodrome for a comedy night in aid of Above & Beyond.

Nish Kumar is performing at the Bristol Hippodrome for a comedy night in aid of Above & Beyond.

Archant

One of the most popular comedians in the UK is heading to Bristol to perform in a charity gig in aid of Bristol city centre hospitals.

Nish Kumar is headlining a charity gig at the Bristol Hippodrome on June 16.

The stand-up comedian has achieved global success, winning rave reviews from his three solo shows.

He can also be seen on the small screen in shows including The Kumars, Joel & Nish Vs The World and The Alternative Comedy Experience, along with regular spots on TV panel shows.

Joining Nish on the line-up are Laura Lexx, Kiri Prichard-McLean, Jake Lambert and many other comedy stars.

Fans are in for a hilarious evening, hosted by Bristol comedian Mark Olver.

All the money raised on the night will go to Above & Beyond, the official charity for Bristol city centre hospitals.

Edd Smith, corporate partnerships and community fundraising manager for Above & Beyond, said: "Thanks to Nish and all the comedians who've signed up this promises to be an incredible evening of entertainment.

"Events like this mean we can continue to go above and beyond for Bristol's hospitals and ensure we make a real difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them."

Last year's event, headlined by Russell Howard, raised more than £100,000.

Funny Bones: Nish Kumar and Friends starts at 7.30pm at the Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade.

Tickets, priced £34.55, are available at www.atgtickets.com/Bristol

The Mercury has teamed up with Above & Beyond to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about it.

The competition closes at noon on May 30.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who headlined the event last year?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Survivor slams lack of support for rape and sexual abuse victims

There is a huge demand for support services leading to long waiting lists.

New performing arts academy in Weston

Principal Lydia MacRitchie with Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Estelle Canniford . Picture: Jeremy Long

Travellers pitch-up at children’s play area in Weston

Travellers have settled at Maltlands Play Area.Picture: Karen Richards

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists