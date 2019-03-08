Win tickets to see Nish Kumar and friends in charity gig

Nish Kumar is performing at the Bristol Hippodrome for a comedy night in aid of Above & Beyond. Archant

One of the most popular comedians in the UK is heading to Bristol to perform in a charity gig in aid of Bristol city centre hospitals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nish Kumar is headlining a charity gig at the Bristol Hippodrome on June 16.

The stand-up comedian has achieved global success, winning rave reviews from his three solo shows.

He can also be seen on the small screen in shows including The Kumars, Joel & Nish Vs The World and The Alternative Comedy Experience, along with regular spots on TV panel shows.

Joining Nish on the line-up are Laura Lexx, Kiri Prichard-McLean, Jake Lambert and many other comedy stars.

Fans are in for a hilarious evening, hosted by Bristol comedian Mark Olver.

All the money raised on the night will go to Above & Beyond, the official charity for Bristol city centre hospitals.

Edd Smith, corporate partnerships and community fundraising manager for Above & Beyond, said: "Thanks to Nish and all the comedians who've signed up this promises to be an incredible evening of entertainment.

"Events like this mean we can continue to go above and beyond for Bristol's hospitals and ensure we make a real difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them."

Last year's event, headlined by Russell Howard, raised more than £100,000.

Funny Bones: Nish Kumar and Friends starts at 7.30pm at the Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade.

Tickets, priced £34.55, are available at www.atgtickets.com/Bristol

The Mercury has teamed up with Above & Beyond to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about it.

The competition closes at noon on May 30.

Competition entry