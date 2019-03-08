Win two tickets to see Reginald D Hunter at Playhouse

A top TV comedian who never shies away from touchy subjects will perform on a Weston stage next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

American stand-up star Reginald D Hunter will entertain with his new show Facing The Beast at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 12 at 8pm.

The popular funny man is touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his move from Georgia in the United States to the UK.

Since waving goodbye to the stars and stripes, the 49-year-old has forged an immensely successful career in Britain, becoming a regular feature on highly-rated panel shows.

Hunter is often seen leaving the audience in stitches on programmes such as QI, Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

The stand-up is best known for his blunt style, which sees him happy to talk about society’s most contentious issues.

Hunter’s stand-up shows seldom fail to earn rave reviews from prominent comedy critics, who often praise him for his brutally honest assessments of society and its struggles.

The American is also a big music fan, and his BBC series Songs of the South and Songs of the Border, earned much praise – with Hunter enjoying the opportunity to show a different side to the character he portrays on stage.

Tickets, priced £22-25, are available from 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Reginald D Hunter take to the stage on May 12 at 8pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer – along with your name, address and telephone number – to Reginald D Hunter competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on April 11.

