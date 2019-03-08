Win

Win Tickets to Genius Comedy Night featuring Milton Jones

Milton Jones. Picture: Steve Ullathorne-Min. Steve Ullathorne-Min.

Mock The Week regular Milton Jones will headline a hilarious night of stand up at Weston’s Winter Gardens next month, and readers could win a pair of VIP tickets to the show.

Compèred by Mash Report news reader Steve N Allen, The Genius Comedy Night will feature performances from three award-winning comedians.

Opening the night is up-and-coming Yorkshire comic Scott Bennett, whose warm and engaging delivery and wry observations on the absurdity of modern life earned him the Best Act accolade at the Midlands Comedy Awards in 2018.

Next up is Newcastle comedienne Lauren Pattison, whose fresh, fierce voice has led her to provide tour support for Katherine Ryan, Kerry Godliman and Dane Baptiste

Pattison was also nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival for her show Lady Muck.

Headlining the night is one man pun factory Milton Jones.

A regular on BBC panel shows, Jones delights with his unique delivery of absurd one liners, delivered with the best poker face in comedy.

Milton Jones headlines The Genius Comedy Night at The Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, at 7pm on April 6.

Tickets, priced £24, are available from the box office on 01934 411100 or online at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Genius Events to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets including VIP balcony seating and access to the separate VIP bar area, as well as travel to and from the event courtesy of Berry’s Coaches.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on March 28.

Travel to the event limited to addresses on the Berry’s Coaches route.

For more details visit https://www.berryscoaches.co.uk/Comedy-Night-Starring-Milton-Jones?fbclid=IwAR0fiyvoGgGe1vqHnNsFxaolrW6qA5zbxuD_z4IjQEbddmRCmQC_gTZ4S9E

