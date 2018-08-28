Zoe Lyons Entry Level Human at Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol Review

Zoe Lyons Picture: Mark Vessey Mark Vessey

‘We live in an amazing age,’ Zoe Lyons tells a packed out Wardrobe Theatre last Saturday.

In the future people will look at us as the generation that pushed digital frontiers and went into space, but, according to Lyons, most of us will have done nothing of the sort.

When people think of Egyptians, they think of pyramids; the Victorians great engineers, but for every Brunel, or Bazelgette, there is a guy bashing rivets in with his forehead because he just wants to be a part of something, and she has a point.

Lyons skillfully took the audience on a tour through the people history mostly cuts out.

Entry Level Humans, as she calls them – the idiotic, and the contemptible that are all around us, and always have been.

The Egyption artisan tap, tap, tapping away only to find they insulted the pharaoh with an unfortunate typo, the kind of pondscum who go to Brighton beach for a picnic and leave all their litter, the inconsiderate bottom feeders that play music out of speakers instead of using headphones, and according to Lyons, once you start seeing them, you cannot stop.

Lyons, remained a delight throughout, engaging, hilarious, and animated while expanding the concept she stumbled across while having her computer fixed - which was described by a grumpy repairman as ‘entry level’.

From the benefits of keeping expectations in check, and how hard it is to when a surprise present is offered, to the entry level humans encountered while filming the Tui adverts with Mark Watson, and a near death experience during a diving holiday with her wife,

Lyons’ brilliant hour exposes the dichotomy of modern life perfectly. The Chinese can land a probe on the dark side of the moon, but the British can’t get a train to Newcastle because of ’issues.’

Replete with clever call backs, wry observation, and a marvellous impression of a drunk Glaswegian fly, Lyons proved that although the world may be full of entry level humans, she certainly is not one of them.