Mock the Week regular Zoe Lyons heads to Bristol

Zoe Lyons Picture: Impressive PR Impressive PR

Award-winning comedienne Zoe Lyons will be bringing her latest show, ‘Entry Level Human’, to Bristol’s Wardrobe Theatre on January 25.

The show explores Lyons’ fears for humanity in a world full of people – including herself – who get by with base-level skills.

She wonders whether this should be a cause for us to fear or if we should just accept our inadequacies and embrace the fact we’re still hanging on, despite all odds.

A regular on BBC’s ‘Mock the Week’, Lyons also hosts her own Radio 4 series ‘Passport Paddy’, which sees the comedienne travelling around Ireland to reconnect with the land of her youth – as Brexit has made her suddenly want to embrace her roots (if only for the passport).

Zoe Lyons will be at the Wardrode Theatre in West Street at 8pm on January 25

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from 0117 902 0344 or online via www.thewardrobetheatre.com